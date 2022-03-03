Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,581 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Corning by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Corning by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,082,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,051. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.