Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,591 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. 4,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

