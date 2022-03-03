Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 1,197,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,157,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

