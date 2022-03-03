Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.18), with a volume of 33,910 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.57.

In other news, insider Richard John Battey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.52) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($37,032.07).

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

