Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $187.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Primerica traded as low as $124.20 and last traded at $124.20, with a volume of 1067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.89.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.