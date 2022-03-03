Primecoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $607.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,813,833 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

