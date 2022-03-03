PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PriceSmart worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,014,235 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

