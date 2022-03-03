Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

