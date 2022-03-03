PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.10.

PPL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 98,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,670. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s payout ratio is -86.91%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after buying an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

