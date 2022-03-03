PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $171,856.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00034768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00104678 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

