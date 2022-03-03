Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

PBPB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

