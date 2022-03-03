Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

