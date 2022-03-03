Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
NYSE PSTL opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.
PSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.