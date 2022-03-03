Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 11.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 245.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $475.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $313.92 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

