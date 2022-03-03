Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AUCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 392,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

