Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.