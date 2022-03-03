Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

