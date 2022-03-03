PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $39.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

