Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 8,471 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

