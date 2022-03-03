Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

