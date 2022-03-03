Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

AMAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $516.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.