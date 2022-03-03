Piper Sandler Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $410.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $776.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $561.33.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $245.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

