Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Down 7.4%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.06 and last traded at $137.06. Approximately 1,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.01.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.90.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

