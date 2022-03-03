Piper Sandler Comments on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

EDR stock opened at 30.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of 28.73.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

