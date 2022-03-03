Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Otonomy in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

