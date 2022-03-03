PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RCS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 143,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

