PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,394. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
