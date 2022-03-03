PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,316. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.
In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
