PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,316. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

