Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 410,704 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,845 shares of company stock worth $517,452 in the last three months.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
