PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
NYSE:PDI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.75.
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
