PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:PDI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 1,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.75.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

