PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,871. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

