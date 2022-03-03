PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.
PTY remained flat at $$15.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
