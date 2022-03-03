PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.

PTY remained flat at $$15.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

