PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.
