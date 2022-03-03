Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 45,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

