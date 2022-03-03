Philip John Boon Sells 1,508 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 7,529.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 512,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

