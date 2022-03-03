PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.