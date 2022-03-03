Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 1,222,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

