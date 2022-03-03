Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.95.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEY stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,742. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 204,917 shares worth $2,056,403.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.