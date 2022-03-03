Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 9.21 ($0.12). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 60,341,388 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

