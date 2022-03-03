Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.97 ($0.07), with a volume of 38911039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £80.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.51.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

