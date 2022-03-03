Peter M. Carlson Sells 17,400 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.