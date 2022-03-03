Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 376,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

