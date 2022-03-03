Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.75. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 23,843 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$44.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.50.
About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.