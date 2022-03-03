People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 934,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 4,898,866 shares.The stock last traded at $19.64 and had previously closed at $21.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 356.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 329,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

