Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$44.50

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

