Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$44.50

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.
NYSE:PBA opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
