Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,559. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

