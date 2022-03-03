Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 1,253,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

