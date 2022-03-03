Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.33.

PSO opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

