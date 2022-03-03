Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 41,191 shares.The stock last traded at $36.85 and had previously closed at $37.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

