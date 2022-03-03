Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.82. 90,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,525,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

