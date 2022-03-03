PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at TD Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

